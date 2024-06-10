Jrue Holiday top-scored for the Boston Celtics as they took a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals.

Holiday scored 26 points as the Celtics won game two 105-98 in the best-of-seven series while team-mate Jayson Tatum registered 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Luka Doncic contributed 32 points along with 11 assists and 11 rebounds in a triple-double for the Mavericks, who made 16 out of 24 free throws compared to 19 of 20 from the Celtics.

“They were double-teaming him [Tatum] and he was making the right play,” said Holiday.

“The way that he played, the way that he led us, getting into the paint, making plays, finding me wide open – it was all about him.”

The Celtics were also helped by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White contributing 21 and 18 points respectively.

The next game takes place on Wednesday in Dallas when Doncic, who made four of his eight free throws and conceded eight turnovers, knows he and his team will need to improve.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to make some more shots,” said the Slovenian.

“I think my turnovers and my missed free-throws cost us the game, so I’ve got to do way better in those two categories.”

PJ Washington was the second-highest scorer for the Mavericks with 17, while Kyrie Irving manged 16.

“He [Doncic] is in the right for wanting to single himself out,” said Irving.

“But this is a team game. He’s not alone and we’re going to tell him that.

“He’s fresh off the court. He’s spilling into his emotions, feels like he could play better, just like me.

“It’s on all of us. I think the message right now is just get our bearings together.”