The Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA’s Eastern Conference play-off semi-finals with a comfortable 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat.

Derrick White and Jaylen Brown both scored 25 points in the Celtics’ 118-84 victory.

They dominated throughout despite centre Kristaps Porzingis’ absence with injury.

“I think this is my fourth time playing them in play-offs, but they all count the same,” said Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

“We did our job. We took care of business.”

The Celtics will next play either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers lead 3-2 with the sixth game of the best-of-seven series taking place in Orlando on Saturday.