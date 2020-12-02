Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has advised her fellow gospel musicians to turn down any pathetic endorsement offer that would be presented to them by any political party.

According to her, “at least if you have to stand on any political stage, please take a life-transformation cheque.”

Her statement came up after her manager, Kofi Donkor sent her a message concerning a GH¢ 3,000 for endorsement of a political party.

I just woke up to an offer to put my artiste on a political platform come this Friday…hmmm but seriously if this is what artistes are taking for all the damages politics is doing to their career then it’s a pity…, Mr Donkor said.

Reacting to it, the gospel musician urged her colleagues not to cheapen their integrity, anointing and career for such amounts.

She wrote:

Gospel Artistes,

Don’t cheapen your integrity, anointing, career and risking your life to covid-19 for such pathetically miserable amounts. At least if you have to stand on any political stage… PLEASE TAKE A LIFE TRANSFORMING CHEQUE… Chai….this Phone call got my manager @blessed1don soo mad erh…😠 now I have to prepare his favourite breakfast to calm him down 🤣😇😇😇

I am going to Google to read again about the promises made to the creative arts industry s3f…….. I shall return… In the meantime… My new song #FavourEverywhere is out! CELestine donkor

