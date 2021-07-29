Daughter of Nigeria’s famous entertainment mogul, Paul Okoye, escaped death narrowly after being involved in a ghastly accident.

Vanessa Okoye, who is a media personality, is said to be the one driving, with her boyfriend beside her in the front seat.

Entertainment mogul; Paul Okoye's, Daughter, Vanessa Survives Ghastly Motor Accident In Lagos - Spread.ng

According to witnesses, she could be seen shouting and arguing with the said lover, minutes before the crash.

She rammed her car into the wall of a nearby home, damaging the entire front part of the car.

The two were rushed to the hospital and are said to be in critical condition.