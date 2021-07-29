Daughter of Nigeria’s famous entertainment mogul, Paul Okoye, escaped death narrowly after being involved in a ghastly accident.

Vanessa Okoye, who is a media personality, is said to be the one driving, with her boyfriend beside her in the front seat.

According to witnesses, she could be seen shouting and arguing with the said lover, minutes before the crash.

She rammed her car into the wall of a nearby home, damaging the entire front part of the car.

The two were rushed to the hospital and are said to be in critical condition.