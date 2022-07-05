Joy FM presenter, Doreen Andoh, has received well wishes from celebrities as she marks her golden jubilee birthday.

Doreen turned 50 on July 5, 2022.

Celebrities, including KiDi, Cina Soul, Becca, Kuami Eugene, Adina, etc. took to their various social media handles to celebrate the iconic media personality and to express their love and gratitude to her for all the support.

“God bless you for all the good work. We appreciate you, we love you, stay blessed,” Kidi said.

Cina Soul, also recounted an amazing encounter she had with Doreen. According to her, the Queen of the Airwaves advised her to stay in shape and not to heed to pressures to put on weight. Cina celebrated Doreen for “5 decades of greatness.”

“Thank you for being an inspiration for every young lady in Ghana. I remember the very first time I met you, you told me I reminded you a lot of yourself when you were young, because I am slim and you said to me: ‘don’t let them force you to gain weight. You’re perfect the way you are and I’ve never forgotten that.’

“Thank you for being a blessing and an example of strength to us,” she added.