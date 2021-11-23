Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tuoyo Ideh, is in thanksgiving mode after he narrowly escaped injuries as his ceiling tumbles down.

Mr Ideh, who revealed the development in an Instagram post, said he exited the room shortly before the incident.

According to him, he heard loud noises while he lay in another room only for him to meet the disaster when he rushed into his bedroom.

The POP ceiling collapsed and landed right on his bed, where he said he would have been if he hadn’t moved in the nick of time.

Prior to that, he had called for medical help, after stating that he has become sensitive to smell.