Daughter of Nollywood legend Mr Ibu has announced her engagement to a man she met on TikTok two months ago.

Valentine became a special occasion for Jasmine Chioma Okafor when her US-based lover went on one knee in a well-decorated room to express his marriage intention.

Despite online dating for just two months, Jamsine accepted the proposal, concluding that long courting is just a waste of time.

Taking to the video-sharing platform to narrate their love story, Jasmine emphasized on how a real man takes what he wants without wasting time.

She noted how their marriage plans have been set in motion after her man flew down to Nigeria for the first time to propose to her.

Jasmine affirmed their love for each other in a romantic video showcasing the multiple moments they have had fun in their short dating period.

“We met here on TikTok 2 months ago! He was my tictok gifter! We are set to get married in this month. He flew all the way from USA to Africa for the first time! just to marry me. A real man won’t waste your time,” she wrote.