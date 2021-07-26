The cause of last week’s fire which razed down a supermarket in Lagos has been made known from a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

According to reports, it was a battle by the firemen to get the inferno under control as it lasted until the next day.

It is said that goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

In a latest development, it has been revealed that the fire was no accident, but a deliberate attempt by an unidentified young woman.

The surveillance video captured the moment the woman sneaked into one of the rows and sparked a match into the items.

She could be seen looking around before setting the fire in items believed to be inflammables including mini cylinders.

After her deed, she quietly walked away, leaving the fire to spread across.

