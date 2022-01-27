Three elderly men who raided a supermarket to shoplift have been exposed by CCTV planted within the shop.

The men stole drinks from the Lagos-based supermarket while hiding under the disguise of nose masks.

While one distracted the cashier with his orders, the two others stole bottles of drinks under their carts.

The thieves, after removing the drinks from the packages, put back the empty boxes on the shelves.

One of them had a quick glance at the camera, indicating they may be aware of security measures within the shop.

