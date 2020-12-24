The Management of Crime Check Foundation, (CCF) a Prison Advocacy Organization has expressed gratitude to donors and partners for their support towards the Foundation’s Christmas Party held in Accra and Kumasi.

The Foundation on December 17, 2020 organised a Christmas Party to put smiles on the faces of Widows, Orphans, the Vulnerable and less privileged in society.

These individuals have benefitted from the Foundation throughout the year kind courtesy of its donors and partners.

Each person received pieces of wax prints, cash, rice, oil and drinks.

The event dubbed “CCF Fetes the Needy”, saw beneficiaries and the needy across the country converge to eat, dance and receive gifts.

Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, CCF, Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng commended the Foundation’s numerous donors and partners for their continuous contribution and support in helping the vulnerable in society.

Mr Kwarteng who is also the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Ghana Prisons hinted some new programmes to be rolled out by CCF. He said the Foundation will be persistent in its empowerment projects to bridge the huge poverty gap. “Government do it alone so the way forward is to continue doing what we are doing to ensure that wealth is evenly distributed. We pray that we get more support to extend our programmes to many communities.” He said

He added, “we intend to introduce new programmes next year. One is ‘The Return of the Ex-convicts’ and ‘Run Away from Trouble’ all in a bid to reduce crime”.

The Executive Director, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Mina Mensah, called for support for CCF to enable it continue its human centred programmes. She advised the beneficiaries to use the support judiciously. “The work of CCF does not only improve the living standards of the poor but it also promotes human rights so there is the need that we support them.” She appealed.