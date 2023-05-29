@theculturejoint 🐄My cows and 🐑sheep are easier to control than Nigerians – 🇳🇬Buhari dirtying citizens 😭 ♬ original sound – theculturejoint

The outgoing Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed that he finds it easier to control his cattle and sheep than fellow Nigerians.

Buhari has been President for the last eight years and will today hand over to Bola Tinubu, the incoming President.

Buhari said this during his speech at a pre-inauguration Gala Night on Sunday, where he expressed his desire to return to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State to focus on his farm animals.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base to go and meet my cattle and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians. But I have to reduce their number, because I cannot save enough to buy them feeds,” Daily Post quoted the President as saying.

Tinubu, 71, was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He has promised to restore hope but he will be confronted by economic and security challenges.

He will take the mantle of leadership amid soaring inflation, record debt burden, and insecurity across the country, including abductions, banditry and terrorism.

About 20 world leaders are expected to attend Tinubu’s inauguration with US and Chinese delegations already in the country.