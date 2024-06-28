The group stage is done and dusted and it’s time for the serious business to get underway at UEFA Euro 2024, as the knockout stage begins with the Round of 16, running from Saturday 29 June to Tuesday 2 July.

DStv is your home for Euro 2024 – a big tournament, with big stars. Stay connected or upgrade to see all 51 games live and in HD, with the best build-ups, highlights, updates and all the news you can handle from the European Championships in Germany.

First up on Saturday, Switzerland and Italy will clash in the early evening at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, while the night match at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund pits tournament hosts Germany against Denmark.

Germany will naturally be favourites to progress into the quarterfinals, but ‘Danish Dynamite’ defender Joakim Maehle would love to put a spanner in the works for the home side: “Germany are a good team, and we know their qualities. They play at home, but to win the tournament you need to beat everybody, so if we face them now in the semifinal or quarterfinal, that doesn’t matter. We need to beat them.”

Sunday opens with England facing Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, before a clash in Cologne pitting Spain against surprise qualifiers Georgia. Gareth Southgate’s ‘Three Lions’ topped Group C but have been criticised for their lacklustre style of play.

Indeed, fullback Kieran Trippier has admitted that England have a lot of room for improvement – something they will hope to work on for the clash with ‘The Falcons’: “The main objective from the start of the EUROs was to qualify and we’ve done that. We’ve topped the group, but we know the performances haven’t been there. We are an honest group. We know we can do better; I’ll admit that.”

Monday’s action will feature Portugal taking on Slovenia in Frankfurt, but before that another misfiring heavyweight, France, will have to overcome the challenge of Belgium in Dusseldorf to keep up their hopes of winning a first European Championship since the year 2000.

‘Les Bleus’ coach Didier Deschamps has had to deal with disapproval from journalists due to his team’s lack of fluidity and penetration through the group stage but has remained cool and collected – at least so far.

“I’m not going to flog a dead horse. The squad is together, they are creating chances. The fact we haven’t scored limits our performance but, ultimately, we’re into the last 16,” he noted. “And look, we were in a tough group. We’ll get some time off now, and hopefully, you [journalists] get some time off too!”

The Round of 16 closes out on Tuesday with Romania facing the Netherlands in Munich, before Austria – the surprise package of the tournament thus far – face Turkey in Leipzig and look to continue the form that saw them top their group ahead of France and the Dutch.

“We believe we’re capable of anything,” said Austrian defender Alexander Prass. “We know how good we can be. We know what quality we have. We don’t have to hide away from anyone. It’s what we’d been saying before the tournament. Of course, few would have believed we’d finish top of the group, but deep down we did.”

The winners of each Round of 16 match will progress into the Quarterfinals, which will be played on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July.

Don’t miss the best football action on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com or download the MyDStv App to manage your account. Reconnect, upgrade, and stay connected to DStv to catch all the exhilarating thrills and spills from England’s elite division 24/7, 365 days of the year. DStv Stream customers are also able to enjoy all the action – all you need is a fast, stable, and reliable internet connection.

UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 29 June

18:00: Switzerland v Italy – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: Germany v Denmark – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 30 June

18:00: England v Slovakia – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Spain v Georgia – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 1 July

18:00: France v Belgium – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Portugal v Slovenia – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Tuesday 2 July

18:00: Romania v Netherlands – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Austria v Turkey – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

ENDS