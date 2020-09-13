A cashier with an unnamed bank in the Ashanti Region has been shot dead by AK-47 and pump-action gun-wielding armed robbers at Manso Mim in the Amansie South district.

The robbers who daringly struck in broad daylight on Friday also shot two police officers and driver of a bullion van.

Sargent Enock Kwame Teye and Corporal Felix Agyei Agyemang – all of Kumasi Police Central Band and driver of a Toyota Hilux Bullion Van with registration GE 3978-20, Antwi Boasiako of Agate Mabot Security Company Limited and the deceased received multiple gunshot wounds after the robbers opened fire on them at about 2:30 p.m.

The deceased, identified only as Attakorah, 35, and the other victims were on escort at Manso Offinho Asamang and its environs for the unnamed bank.

But upon reaching a section of Manso Mim-Manso Junction road, they were attacked by seven AK47 and pump-action wielding armed robbers who blazingly fired at the vehicle indiscriminately in broad daylight.

The robbers, including four people who were in face masks, succeeded in robbing the officers of an unspecified amount of money lodged in two metal boxes.

The cashier, Mr Attakorah who sustained gunshot wounds died on the spot.

The injured victims were rushed to St. Martins Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum.

Sargent Enoch Teye was, however, treated and discharged whilst the driver, Boasiako and Corporal Felix Agyei who sustained serious gunshot wounds in the waist and arms have been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Some spent shells were retrieved upon a search at the scene.

Spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo who confirmed the incident to Nhyira FM said police is making a headway 24-hours after the command launch investigations.

The Manso enclave has gained notoriety in recent times over robberies especially those that involved police officers.

Lance Corporal Tieku, then of Striking Force Unit was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after a group of armed robbers attacked the sprinter bus he was traveling on with a colleague and other passengers in 2018 at Ayeribikrom.

Another group of robbers also shot and killed another officer, Lance Corporal Daniel Tieku in a similar fashion at Manso Kumpense few months later.

Again, officer Benard Antwi was shot dead at Manso Abodom in 2019 by a group of armed robbers that attacked the bus he was travelling in.

In recent times, three people, including the driver of the District Chief Executive for Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region were shot dead in suspected armed robbery attack on May 18, 2020 at Manso Dadease near Datano.