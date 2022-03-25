After the appointment of Samuel Awuku as Director-General NLA in August 2021 one of his first initiatives was to launch the NLA Good Causes Foundation.

The Foundation seeks to institutionalize the corporate social investment arm of the Authority and to find innovative ways of giving back to society in an organized manner.

To do this, the Authority had to find sustainable sources of funding for the foundation to get the foundation running.

One of the sources which were identified was the then defunct Caritas Lottery Platform.

A stakeholder engagement was held with corporate Ghana to discuss the issues they had with the previous administration of the platform which was resolved before the re-launch.

The Guest of Honour for the event, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President said “the relaunch of the Caritas Lottery Platform will help boost the confidence in citizens who partake in raffles while raising revenue to support to support the physically and mentally afflicted, the needy, aged, destitute children and other good causes”.

“Revenue generated from the Caritas Lottery Platform will be invested in visible good causes in the society,” she added.

Six (6) months after the relaunch of the platform some notable companies have signed onto the platform and have either completed their promo or are running them currently.

Some of the companies are include

ECOBANK

GB FOODS

MELCOM

BOLT

ENGBOXX

It is refreshing to note that proceeds from these collaborations have been used to prosecute a lot of the NLA Good Causes Projects.

Some notable projects that have been executed under the NLA Good Causes Foundation are:

Donation to affected families in the three (3) coastal districts of Anloga, Keta, and Ketu during the tidal waves disaster

Donation of food items and other consumables to the Weija Leprosarium

Donation of items to the Ankaful Leprosarium

Renovation of the Children’s ward of the Koforidua regional hospital

Donation to the aged and widows in the Hohoe Municipality

Collaborated with the Atta Mills institute to build a cassava and corn mill and also renovated basic school for the Gontie Community.

Donation to support the construction of the Neo Natal intensive Care Unit of the University Of Ghana Hospital.

Cash Donation to the Appiatse Support Fund.

Cash Donation to Hassacas ladies football club.

Renovation of MamfePresby Basic School

Medical Bills support for a lot of individuals

Educational support for underprivileged kids

All of these projects and even more have seen the light of day under six months kind courtesy Caritas Lottery platform, corporate Ghana is encouraged to sign on the platform and use it for their promotional activities as proceeds from these collaborations are used are used for good causes.

Below are some more photos: