Mason Mount missed the crucial spot-kick as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat their London rivals Chelsea on penalties to seal their place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Both managers rung the changes from the weekend’s Premier League games, but Timo Werner kept his place in the Blues line-up and struck his first goal in English football after a mistake from Tottenham debutant Sergio Reguilon.

With a Europa League play-off to contest on Thursday, Tottenham’s only survivors from the 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Sunday were Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier, with Dele Alli omitted from the squad once more.

Edouard Mendy replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga for his Chelsea debut but had nothing to do in the first half, with the exception of a comfortable save with his feet to deny Erik Lamela’s straight forward shot.

After the restart, Chelsea’s new shot-stopper denied Reguilon, who had a chance to make amends following a good move by Serge Aurier but side-footed it straight at goal. There was a nervy moment for the £22m signing soon after as he came for a corner delivery but flapped at it.

Spurs brought Harry Kane off the bench with 20 minutes remaining, but it was Lamela who struck the equaliser late on, with Reguilon’s cross providing the assist.

With extra-time scrapped the tie went to penalties. The first nine spot-kicks were exemplary before Chelsea’s fifth taker, Mason Mount saw his hit the post and go wide.