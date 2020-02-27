The information Ministry has entreated the public to disregard a false publication which claims President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has withdrawn CAP 30 for Police and other security services.



According to the ministry, the said publication is untrue and fraught with fictitious quotes attributed to the deputy minister for employment and labour relations, Bright Wereko-Brobby.



This publication stated that “Cabinet of President Nana Addo has given approval for the cancellation of Securities Pension Scheme in the country effective by 2021”.



Reacting to this publication, deputy information minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, reiterated government’s position “that it has not and does not intend to scrap CAP 30 Pension Scheme or any Pension Scheme of any of the country’s security services”.



“Government will not make any changes that will make the police or any security personnel worse off, not while serving or on retirement”.



The deputy minister further urged the public to remain calm as he assured that government is committed to the welfare of the country’s security personnel.



Below is the full release