In alignment with the company’s steadfast commitment to advancing education and empowerment, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is excited to announce the arrival of the Canon Academy Video Roadshow in Kenya; The roadshow spanning multiple countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Algeria and many more, will offer an immersive experience to filmmaking enthusiasts unlike any other.

The Canon Academy Video Roadshow, Canon’s immersive learning experience for aspiring filmmakers and content creators, sets its sights on Kenya. Following a successful launch in Nigeria, the roadshow offers participants in Kenya a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with Canon’s cutting-edge equipment and techniques, under the guidance of industry professionals like Enos Olik, Michael Ilako and Fredrick Ochieng.

This commitment to nurturing African filmmaking talent aligns with Canon’s vision of empowering creators to bring their visions to life. The Canon Academy Video platform, launched in 2022, provides a comprehensive online film school accessible in English and French. The platform caters to all skill levels, offering courses delivered through e-learning and gamification. Upon completion, participants can pursue assessments and earn Canon Certification, validating their filmmaking proficiency.

“The Canon Academy Video Roadshow is a testament to Canon’s dedication to fostering a vibrant filmmaking community in Africa,” says Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa. “By equipping filmmakers and creators with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive, we empower them to bring their visions to life and leave their mark on the ever-evolving world of visual storytelling. With plans to expand the program to additional African countries, Canon remains dedicated to supporting filmmakers at every stage of their journey.”

BUILDING ON ONLINE SUCCESS WITH HANDS-ON LEARNING

Africa’s burgeoning content creation scene, fueled by digital technology and social media, underscores the need for accessible filmmaking education. The Canon Academy Video platform has already garnered an overwhelming response, with over 14,000 aspiring filmmakers registering to hone their skills. In response to their desire for a more practical experience, Canon is bridging the gap between online learning and real-world application with the Canon Academy Video Roadshow.

KENYA IGNITES CREATIVITY

The Kenyan leg of the roadshow kicked off at MGM Studio, offering a three-day program from 3rd-5th June, for 50 Canon Academy Video users on Canon’s Cinema EOS and XA/XF line ups, as well as the V10 for vlogging. Renowned Kenyan filmmaker Enos Olik and Canon Certified Trainer Fredrick Ochieng led the sessions, providing professional advice, hands-on demos, and industry insights based on real-world scenarios. Participants even tackled two TV commercial assignments, putting their newfound skills to the test.

The roadshow continued at KCA University on 6th&7th June, collaborating with other universities such as Talanta Institute, Nairobi Institute of Music&Performing Arts (NIMPA), Multimedia University (MMU) and Kenya Film School (KFS), to extend the learning opportunity to students. Michael Ilako, a documentary filmmaker featured on the Canon Academy Video platform, joins Fredrick Ochieng to lead workshops covering camera lines, content creation, independent filmmaking, and storytelling. Participants will receive hands-on experience and create their own content, with the top student receiving an award for exceptional talent and innovation.

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE OF AFRICAN FILMMAKING

Led by industry experts, the Canon Academy Video Roadshow empowers aspiring filmmakers with practical knowledge and the confidence to pursue their creative visions. With plans to expand the program to additional African countries, Canon remains dedicated to supporting filmmakers at every stage of their journey.

