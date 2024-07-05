Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says Spain’s Lamine Yamal is a “talented” and “fun” player – but questioned whether the teenager can cope with the demands of a high stakes Euro 2024 quarter-final.

The 16-year-old winger has provided two assists for Spain so far, just the third teenager on record (since 1980) to provide multiple assists in the competition after Enzo Scifo (1984) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2004).

Yamal again looks likely to be a key player in the last-eight tie against the tournament hosts in Stuttgart on Friday.

But Nagelsmann said: “Let’s see how he reacts when things get tough.

“You can’t defend him completely. You have to be prepared for different things. My focus is less on [Lamine] Yamal, more on Jamal [Musiala]. We can do something in attack ourselves.”

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan said his Barcelona team-mate Yamal enjoyed an “unparalleled” season in La Liga last season, but hopes a passionate home support can disrupt Spain’s approach after their impressive start.

The midfielder added: “We want to ignite this atmosphere with the style and manner in which we play. That can push us – and perhaps make the Spaniards a bit less secure.”

‘Could be the final’

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has promised his side will be on the front foot against Germany.

His side are the only team in the tournament to have won all of their matches so far.

“We will try to take the initiative and go all-out from the first minute, to minimise their strengths and exploit their weaknesses,” said De la Fuente.

“It could have been the final of the European Championship, but I think it will be an even game on a footballing level.”

De la Fuente acknowledged that stifling the influence of Germany midfielder Toni Kroos will be vital for his side to succeed.

“We thought about tying Kroos’ feet together, but I’m not sure if Uefa will let me,” the 63-year-old joked.

“We know how Kroos behaves. We will try to make sure he doesn’t have the chance to receive the ball and will limit his passing options.”