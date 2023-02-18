The Confederations of African Football [CAF] has issued a statement following the dead of Ghana international, Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old was found dead early hours on Saturday following an earthquake that struck Turkey last week Monday.

However, after an intense search, the lifeless body of the winger was found.

Atsu was trapped under rubble for 12 days following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The news was also confirmed by the Ghanaian agent of the player on social media.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” he wrote.

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.”

However, the continent football governing body also shared that they are sad with the passing away of the former Chelsea winger.

CAF’s statement reads:

“CAF is saddened by the tragic passing of Ghana international, Christian Atsu following the earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu, who represented his country 65 times, played for a number of clubs including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England and Porto. At the time of his tragic death, he was plying his trade in Turkey for Hataspor.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family convey heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family.

May Christian Atsu’s soul rest in peace!”