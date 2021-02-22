Asante Kotoko have been knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup after failing to beat ES Setif in the second leg of their play-off tie.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate as the second leg ended goalless in Algeria over the weekend.

Setif advance to the group stage of the tournament while Kotoko shift focus to domestic football.

The Algerians, as expected, dominated at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 but could not find a way past Kotoko, whose goalkeeper Razak Abalora produced an excellent performance.

Kotoko’s attack, led by in-form striker Kwame Opoku with support from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Gyamfi, failed to trouble Setif’s defence.

The two-time African champions started their Africa campaign in the CAF Champions League where they scaled over FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania in the first-round qualifier.

But they got knocked out at the next stage by Sudanese side Al Hilal that won the first leg 1-0 in Accra with the return leg not honoured due to many positive covid cases in the Kotoko squad.

It is the second straight season Kotoko have failed to reach the money zone after ending their 10-year wait two years ago.