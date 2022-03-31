The President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has conveyed its condolences to the family of CAF official, Dr. Joseph Kabungo who died in Abuja after Ghana knock Nigeria out to qualify for Qatar.

The deceased identified as a Zambian medical practitioner was designated by CAF as a doping officer for the game.

Zambian medical practitioner, Dr. Joseph Kabungo

CAF’s statement to the deceased family and the Zambia Football Association:

“CAF is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Zambian medical doctor and CAF Doping Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo.

“Dr Kabungo passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night, 29 March 2022.

READ ALSO:

“President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the CAF family conveys deepest condolences to the family of Dr Kabungo and Football Association Zambia (FAZ).”