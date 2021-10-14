Moroccan side, Wydad Athletic Club, is expected to arrive in Accra on Friday to face Hearts of Oak in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League final play-offs.

Wydad will miss the services of injured Reda Jaadi for the match. However, Moroccan international Ayoub Amloud, Simon Msoufa, and Moayad Al-Lafi have been called up.

The Ghana Premier League side come up against one of the consistent sides in the CAF Champions League in recent times in this preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Ghanaian giants set up the tie after eliminating Guinean side CI Kamsar with a 2-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium last month.

Hearts of Oak last played in the CAF Champions League group stage in 2006 and will hope to progress to the money zone.

Coach Samuel Boadu is determined to secure a convincing win here in Ghana before travelling to Morocco for the reverse fixture, having intensified training this week.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.