Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams’ second-half goals were enough as Hearts of Oak seal a 2-0 victory over CI Kamsar in the Caf Champions League preliminary game.

The Phobians needed a result in the one-legged tie at the Accra Sports Stadium to qualify to the next round of the competition.

The Ghana Premier League champions got the job done with the next round still left to be played to secure a place in the group stages of the competition.

The Guinean club actually started the game brightly and created some opportunities, even finding the net at some point but the goal was ruled out due to an infringement.

Hearts of Oak, however, slowly grew into the tie and dominated possession till the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Phobians kept the pressure up whilst Kamsar started some time-wasting tactics.

Fortunately for the hosts, Kofi Kordzi, who came on as a substitute, made a huge mark. After starting the move which led to a close-range free-kick, the striker blasted the ball into the net from the set-piece, delighting the technical team.

During injury time, Salim Adams, who was also a substitute, sealed the result with a power driver from the edge of the box.

Following the results, Hearts of Oak will now battle out with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the next round of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League preliminary round on October 20.