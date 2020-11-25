Asante Kotoko have left the shores of the country ahead of their Caf Champions League preliminary first leg match this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors departed on Wednesday morning enroute to Mauritania.

A 21-man squad left the country for the game on Sunday.

Razak Abalora, who has recovered from Covid-19, has been named in the team for the game while Felix Annan has been left out due to injury.

However, defender Habib Mohammed and winger Augustine Okrah were not part of the squad due to various reasons.

Below is the full squad:

Kotoko will host FC Nouadhibou in the return fixture next week at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Premier League giants have started their ongoing local league on a bad note after amassing just two points after two matches played but will be hoping to get a good result away.