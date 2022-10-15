Legends of Hearts of Oak visited the playing body at Pobiman ahead of the second leg tie against ASR Bamako clash on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League side suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Malian side in the first leg of the second round of the preliminary round of games.

The likes of Amankwa Mireku, who is a former captain for the side, and Benard Don Borttey among other legends were spotted at the training grounds.

They motivated the players and encouraged them to fight for the club on Sunday.

Their training sessions were supervised by assistant coach David Ocloo.

Assistant captain Mohammed Alhassan has also urged the club’s supporters to come to the stadium on Sunday to push them to grab the win.

As part of their preparations ahead of the game, Hearts of Oak defeated Gap Academy.

Hearts of Oak will host ASR Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.