Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula has upheld her promise to the Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in Bungoma County by allocating a total of Kshs 17 million towards their monthly stipends for December and January.

Funded by the National Government, these funds were swiftly distributed to 3500 CHPs across the county, with each individual receiving Kshs 5000 during the Women Leadership Summit in Bungoma County, facilitated by Kenya Commercial Bank.

Addressing delegates, CS Nakhumicha reiterated the government’s commitment to fortifying intergovernmental relations to deepen devolution and effectively bolster county governments in their service delivery to the public.

She stressed that this initiative would be replicated across all 47 counties, with the aim of amplifying socio-economic transformation at the grassroots and advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Of the 35,000 CHPs nationwide, I am personally ensuring that each and every one receives Kshs 5000. This will serve as a significant incentive for these frontline champions in our pursuit of Universal Health Coverage,” remarked CS Nakhumicha.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.