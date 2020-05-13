Ghana coach C.K. Akonnor has cited two midfielders – Michael Essien and Thomas Partey – as possessing different qualities and will struggle if their roles are switched.

The duo have attracted comparisons from fans in the past weeks due to their impressive performances for club and country. Some have gone on to say Partey is a better player and others have said the opposite.

Coach Akonnor, however, brought the debate to a halt with a different opinion.

“They are two different people. Michael is a box to box player and Partey has a flair,” he told Joy Sports.

“The ability to look at one side and give a pass to [another side]. Essien doesn’t have it. You can’t compare the two but they are all midfielders with a different kind of style.

“The way Essien plays, Partey cannot play. The way Partey plays, Essien cannot play so they are two different players and of course [consider] the teams they play for.

“Look at Atletico Madrid. Let’s assume Essien is actively playing now. If Partey comes to Chelsea, it is possible he will struggle. If Essien goes to Atletico Madrid, it is possible he will struggle because of the style of play,” he added.

Essien currently plays for Sabail in the Azerbaijan Premier League.