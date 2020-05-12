Ghana coach C.K. Akonnor, has hinted that he will not hesitate to discipline Black Stars players who have no respect for time.

“Yes, I am a disciplined person. My time, I don’t joke with it. When we agree 5 and you show up at 6 then it’s a problem and I won’t shy away from letting you know,” he said.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold head trainer and a former national team captain was appointed head coach of the senior national team in January 2020 by the Ghana Football Association to replace Kwesi Appiah whose contract expired at the end of 2019.

The 45-year-old is on a $ 25,000-monthly salary after agreeing to a two-year deal with the country’s football governing body.

The coronavirus outbreak has delayed coach Akonnor’s first game for the team with AFCON qualifying matches against Sudan, scheduled for last March, postponed.

“People tend to view that as quick temper and arrogance,” coach Akonnor added.

He is assisted by experienced coach, David Duncan.