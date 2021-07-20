Some residents of Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region are angry at the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Abu Jinapor.

Expressing their strong feeling of antagonism towards the legislator, the youth rejected bags of rice sent to them by the MP’s delegation to aid them celebrate the salah festival.

In a widely circulated video, the residents rejected the goods with a clear message that they rather need jobs.

They could be heard chanting that they had food in abundance before voting Mr Jinapor to lead the constituency.

The angry youth said: “Lawyer, we need jobs, we need jobs. This is just a tip of the iceberg. We need jobs, not rice. No occasion will ever be held in this town. We are here, but you people are selling the jobs. Go and tell Abu Jinapor that he is fooling us. Put the rice back and go away.”

As the rage prevailed, a chunk of the youth could also be heard shouting “away” “away” as if to ridicule the team and the legislator.