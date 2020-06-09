A thirty eight year-old Nigerian businessman who threatened to kill a motor mechanic has been remanded into police custody by the Enchi District Magistrate court.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng did not take the plea of Kingsley Eze and he is expected to make his next appearance on Wednesday 10 June, 2020.

The court further ordered the police to establish whether the accused has working and resident permits.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant, Ezekiel Kwarteng, 18 and the accused were business partners at Kwahu in the Aowin Municipality.

He said few weeks ago, a misunderstanding ensued between the two and in the process they decided to part Company.

The prosecution said the accused afterwards alleged the complainant had stolen his money and reported the matter to the Enchi police post where Kwarteng was arrested and later granted police enquiry bail.

The prosecution said on 29 May, 2020, at about 1400 hours, Eze alleged the complainant has stolen some of his spare parts and was fixing them on his clients’ motor bikes.

He said the complainant then informed witnesses that he would invoke a curse on Eze, if he continued to tarnish his image in public but this statement provoked the accused who threatened to kill the complainant.

The prosecution said on May 30, this year, at about 1200 hours, the complainant was having a conversation with three friends by the roadside when the accused pounced on them and with a hammer attempted to hit the complainant, but he managed to escape to lodge a complaint at the police station.

Inspector Agyare said on that same day, a police night patrol team led by Chief Inspector Joseph Bukari arrested and brought the accused to the police station, after the accused went to the complainant’s fitting shop and caused damage to a tricycle parked there.