An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵50,000 bail with two sureties to a businessman who allegedly defrauded a woman of $5,000 under the pretext of securing her a German visa.

Faisal Moro Mohammed, 31, denied defrauding Madam Mercy Sarfo as well as breaching the trust between the two.

Faisal will go back to the Court on February 29, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that Madam Mercy, the complainant, was a resident of Odorkor and a trader whilst Faisal, the accused person, was a businessman residing at Dansoman.

He said in 2020, one Alhaji Razak a travelling agent introduced complainant to the accused person and on May 4, 2023 complainant received a phone call from Alhaji Razak who told her that there was another travelling opportunity in Germany through Greece and informed her that the full package would cost USD7000, together with her passport and documents.

Chief Inspector Danku said Alhaji further told her that the Complainant had to travel to Nigeria for the visa within three days, thus, the Complainant showed interest and later in the day, she received a phone call from Faisal, the accused person.

Faisal went ahead and informed complainant he was leaving the country with some passengers to Nigeria to secure German visas for them within three (3) days, the Court heard.

Prosecution said on May 05, 2023 complainant met accused person at Aflao station and they left for Nigeria together with the other clients, adding that Faisal collected USD2000 from complainant together with her Ghanaian passport to start the process.

He said the accused person later demanded for additional USD3000 and complainant informed a witness in this case back in Ghana for assistance.

The accused person, prosecution said, contacted a dispatch rider by name Mohammed in Ghana who met with the witness and collected the USD3000 on May 06, 2023.

The Court heard that Faisal confirmed having received the money in Nigeria and again collected GHC2,000.00 from complainant as visa fee.

Chief Inspector Danku said the Accused person failed to secure the visa for complainant who spent two months in Nigeria and later returned to Ghana.

During investigations, the accused person admitted to the charges against him. He pleaded with the Police to give him some time to refund the money to complainant.

ALSO READ: