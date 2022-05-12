A businessman, Alhaji Mohammed Shani has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, and possession of firearms.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect after three men who were arrested with firearms at Kukuabila in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region named him as the recipient of the arms they were transporting.

The three suspects; Amadu Alhassan, a Ghanaian and two other Nigerians, Atito Godstime, and Seidu Ado Bala were arrested with a loaded Ak47 riffle, a pistol and some ammunition in the vehicle they were travelling with.

Speaking to JoyNews, Northern Regional Crime Officer Superintendent Baba Ananga said Alhaji Shani turned himself in and they executed the warrant and he was charged.

He said he was presented before a court and has been granted bail.

Supt Baba Ananga said investigations are still ongoing to arrest some other accomplices, adding that Alhaji Shani is assisting with investigations.

He said the suspects were arrested at a location identified as a pro robbery zone adding that they were preparing to launch an attack.

Supt Ananga said even though they are yet to identify the victim they were aiming to attack, the suspects explained that they were rather transporting the arms to Alhaji Shani.