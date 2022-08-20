A bus has hit the scene of an earlier road accident in Turkey, killing 16 people and injuring 21.

The incident happened near the southern city of Gaziantep on Saturday morning.

The dead include firefighters, rescuers and a team of journalists who had been sent to a site where a vehicle had left the road.

The bus struck the group, skidded and overturned 200m (220 yards) away. Reinforcement teams were then sent to take the injured to nearby hospitals.

The governor of Gaziantep region said on twitter that “three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists” were among those who died on the road between Gaziantep and nearby Nizip.

Turkish journalists’ union confirmed the deaths of two of its members. Images on social media showed a number of people lying on the road.

Photos on Turkey’s DHA news agency showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag has announced an investigation into the crash, BBC Turkish reported.

A number of Turkish politicians posted their condolences online.