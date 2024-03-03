Burnley’s slim hopes of staying up suffered another setback as Bournemouth won in the Premier League for the first time in 2024.

Justin Kluivert set the Cherries on their way with a powerful finish past James Trafford after poor defending.

Burnley responded strongly with Neto producing an outstanding save to keep out Jacob Bruun Larsen’s free-kick while Vitinho headed a good chance over the bar.

Larsen also had a goalbound shot blocked by Adam Smith after Neto denied David Datro Fofana.

Josh Cullen’s disallowed goal – ruled out for a foul in the build-up – only added to the sense of frustration inside Turf Moor, before Antoine Semenyo wrapped up the points with a deflected finish in the 88th minute.

Burnley are 11 points from safety with 11 games left.

Bournemouth’s fifth away win of the season lifted them one place to 13th before four successive home games.