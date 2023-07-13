On the brouhaha surrounding the Minority’s boycott of parliament for solidarity for one of their Members, James Gyakye Quason’s trial, Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the boycott is just the beginning.

He also stated that abandoning Parliamentary proceeding in support of the Assin North legislature is one of many actions and he prompted of more actions by his side.

The Minority has boycotted the business of the House twice and followed their colleague to court as he is standing trial over his Canadian denunciation which could not go through before he contested the 2020 elections.

The Speaker of Parliament, who seems not to be happy about the situation, has said that MPs who boycott the parliament for the trials shall be marked absent.

Several calls have been made for the Minority to abort such approach as its affecting parliamentary businesses but their leader, speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues on Adom FM, stated that, staying away from Parliament is just the start as they have more actions lined up to be done in support of their member.

“I like to say it here that boycotting Parliamentary proceedings is just the beginning and just one of our actions. We continue to do everything within the law to support our brother until he gets the justice he deserves.”

The Minority Leader explained that his side is not against the prosecution of the Assin North MP but what they are against is the daily trial and the only thing that will change their mind will be a change in the trial date.

Dr Forson was asked if they are aware of the consequences about what they are doing as their seat could be declared vacant after certain time if they continue with their action.

He answered that they are aware about everything and they are well guided and know exactly what they are doing.