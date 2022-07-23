Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy has revealed on his date with British comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg on her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date that the gems in his teeth are real diamonds.

Within an hour of dropping, the episode has already had 10,000 views.

During their tongue-and-check get-together, the singer said he liked to keep interest in his relationships “on the low” – and preferred a woman who could cook – especially jollof rice.

He didn’t look too impressed as they ate their chicken meal when Dimoldenberg mentioned she could make toast.

He also revealed that his favourite collaboration was with British rapper J Hus – he refused to divulge his worst.

Other subjects up for discussion were tattoos and super powers.