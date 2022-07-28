African Giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known to the world as Burna Boy, is steadily making history, in his quest to put the continent on a global map.

This has earned for him fan love, fame and lots of money to spend, but in all, there is a sense of dissatisfaction, he said during an interview where he opened up about his life.

Speaking to Billboard on his album, Love, Damini, which sums up his life, he revealed that he has no child at age 31.

According to him, the experience is both good and bad.

“When you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible.”

In a previous interview, he revealed he does not have children yet because he want’s to be stable first.

“I just want to be as good a parent to my children as my parents were and still are to my sisters and me. Until I’m confident that I can be stable and settle with the mother of my kids, I can’t have kids.”

Burna Boy, who has been heartbroken after his split from lover Stefflon Don, said he is single.

With no children to inherit his wealth, for now, his mother, sister and immediate family can enjoy his fortune.