The social media activist, Ibrahim Kaaka, who was murdered at Ejura in the Ashanti region will be buried today Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Macho Kaaka, as he was popularly known, was attacked by persons who are yet to be identified at Ejura.

The attack has been linked to his activities of posting photos and videos of the challenges faced by residents in the area on social media.

According to reports, he suffered a head injury in the attack on Saturday dawn and died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Monday.

His brother, Maria Ibrahim, who was with him at the hospital said the family has decided to bury him today at Ejura Cemetery.

“His body is currently in our house for the necessary Muslim rituals and will be laid to rest at 10:am,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Maria Ibrahim revealed that his brother’s head injury was severe as he suffered internal bleeding.

He indicated that though the family is distraught, they have hope in the police to deliver justice.

Maria Ibrahim said as Muslims, they were convinced that the late Macho Kaaka died a hero.

Meanwhile, two suspects, Ibrahim Issaka alias Anyaas and Fuseini Alhassan have been arrested by the Ejura police in connection with the murder Ibrahim Mohammed.

