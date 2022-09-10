RB Leipzig beat a sluggish Borussia Dortmund 3-0.

Marco Rose took charge of the hosts for the first time since the sacking of previous boss Domenico Tedesco with things getting off to a perfect start.

Willi Orban headed in from a corner after just six minutes then right on half-time Dominik Szoboszlai scored an incredible second firing home an unstoppable strike from distance.

In the second half it was much of the same as Dortmund failed to create any chances and Leipzig embarrassed them walking in a third as Amadou Haidara near the end of the game.

The midfielder tapped into an empty net after the visitors gave the ball away in their own half.

The win puts RB Leipzig up to 10th as Dortmund slide to fourth.