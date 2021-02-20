Erling Haaland scored another brace – his first an amazing acrobatic volley – to top a fine week as Dortmund put fierce rivals Schalke to the sword in the Bundesliga.

Fresh from netting twice in Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie on Wednesday, the Norwegian continued his rich vein of form in the shape of a stunning goal to double Dortmund’s lead before half-time.

Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock in the Revierderby three minutes earlier with a clever effort of his own before setting up Haaland’s beauty.

Schalke took the game to their visitors in the early stages of the second-half, with Suat Serdar seeing his effort pushed onto the post by Marwin Hitz, who then repelled Matthew Hoppe.

But Edin Terzic’s side sealed all three points on the hour-mark when Raphael Guerreiro completed a fine team move, set up by Marco Reus making his 300th Bundesliga appearance.

Teenager Jude Bellingham then came off the bench to set up Haaland on a plate for his 17th goal of the campaign to complete the rout.

The victory keeps Dortmund in sixth but closes the gap on fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt to six points, while Schalke remain bottom, nine points from safety.