The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has placed a ¢20,000 bounty on the killers of a police officer at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday.

The Public Relations Directorate of the Service, Superintendent of Police Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman announced this Wednesday June 16, 2021.

She charged the public to fully assist the service in its quest to arrest and prosecute the said criminals.

Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman also added that the police will protect informants who provide credible information to them.

“The police continues to encourage the public to be on the lookout for the perpetrators of the heinous crime that occurred at James Town, Accra” she added.

On June 14, 2021, a police officer, Emmanuel Osei and a hawker, Afua Badu, were attacked by a group of armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown.

The robbers were said to have trailed a bullion van in a taxi and on a motorbike and upon arrival at a less crowded location, fired indiscriminately, killing them instantly.

According to an eyewitness, the police officer, Emmanuel Osei was providing security for the van while the young lady, Afua Badu, was a bystander who witnessed the incident.

The driver of the van also sustained severe injuries and is currently responding to treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.