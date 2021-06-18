Girlfriend of late Constable Emmanuel Osei, the policeman killed in a bullion van robbery attack in James Town is still in shock.

The distraught lady shared a video spending time with the late police officer at a pub.

The duo appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as they were seen playfully recording themselves to capture the moment.

It would appear the lady recorded the video and shared it after news of the policeman’s death was reported.

A caption of the video, which is breaking the hearts of social media users, read: “Kobby I Miss you, pls come back.”

The video, shared by blogger,@dailycelebritiesnewsdotorg, has gone viral on social media with people commenting on it and mourning with the bereaved family over the huge loss.

Watch video below: