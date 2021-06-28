The Ghana Police Service has assured the family of the late constable, Emmanuel Osei, who died during a bullion van attack at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town, of a befitting burial.

According to the Director-General of Welfare, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo– Danquah, the decision is in recognition of the deceased’s dedication to the Service and the nation at large.

She made this known during the one-week observation for the late Emmanuel Osei, Saturday, June 26.

“It is the duty of the Police Service to give him a befitting burial in line with our tradition. So, since he died in the line of duty, the Police tradition is that we will give him a full burial.”

“So when the time comes, we will see what a full burial is. We will join the family and support them and ensure that he is buried in accordance with the traditions of the service”, she added.

Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo– Danquah reiterated the Police Service’s promise to bring to book, the murderers of the late constable.

On June 14, 2021, Constable Emmanuel Osei and a hawker, Afua Badu, were attacked by a group of armed robbers who trailed a bullion van he was escorting, in a taxi and on a motorbike. Upon arrival at a less crowded location, the armed men fired indiscriminately, killing them instantly.

The driver of the van sustained severe injuries and was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.