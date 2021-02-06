Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly referred to as Bukom Banku, has responded to the warning from television host and actor, Akrobeto.

The host threatened to slap Bukom Banku when next he notices his bleached skin and also advised him against the act.

“Bukom, stop bleaching your skin. Stop it. It is not good. I am ready to slap him if I see him and notice he’s still bleaching. It is bad. It will affect you so stop it,” Akrobeto said.

However, this seems not to have gone down well with Bukom Banku who has also sent out a warning to the actor.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, he indicated that: ”Akrobeto is small. When I catch him, he go see. When somebody bleach their self and you talk, when I meet am face to face, he will see that this is a man.”

According to Bukom Banku, who seemed darker than before, his ’father,’ John Mahama advised him to stop and he has done so.