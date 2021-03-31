Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has been suspended for ‘blasphemy’ during the match against Parma and thus misses the Turin derby.

The veteran goalkeeper has been banned for one match by the Federal Court of Appeal, who upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor.

Buffon was also given a fine of €5,000 for uttering a ‘blasphemous expression’ during the match against the Gialloblu on December 19.

“The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor, inflicting one match of disqualification on Gianluigi Buffon,” the statement read.

“The Juventus goalkeeper, sanctioned by the National Federal Court with a fine of €5,000, had been referred for having uttered a sentence containing a blasphemous expression during the match against Parma last December 19.”

Buffon will, thus, miss the next match against Torino, scheduled for April 3 at 17.00 UK time.