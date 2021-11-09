The body of a man, believed to have been murdered and dumped, has been discovered at Kasoa Walantu, a suburb of the Auwtu Senya East Municipality.

The body of the mid-adult was found with wounds consistent with stabbing with a broken bottle, as well as sticks inserted into his private part.

He was found naked, in a prone position with blood oozing from his face and other parts of his body.

A trail of blood in the area suggested that he was killed some 100m away from the spot he was found at.

NADMO Director of the area, Kwame Amoah, said a careful examination of the body by the district police suggests that he died a painful death.

Meanwhile, Assembly member for the electoral area, Abdul Malik Yussif, told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that he has unconfirmed information that the victim was a member of a robbery syndicate.

According to him, the deceased was lynched following a robbery gone wrong during the light-out period.

That notwithstanding, he appealed to the people of Kasoa to desist from instant justice and leave the security agencies to do their jobs.

The body has been conveyed by Kasoa Police to Police Hospital Morgue pending identification and investigations.





