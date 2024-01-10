The networking mixer celebrated the best of British-Ghanaian talent through culture, food, creative arts, and technology. Through the event, the British High Commission Accra reaffirm their commitment to building people-to-people links within the British-Ghanaian diaspora community.

The event was a unique opportunity to foster connections within the UK-Ghana diaspora community, leveraging the increased influx of visitors from the diaspora to Ghana for “December in Ghana” festivities. This year’s mixer also follows the recent launch of the Government of Ghana’s Diaspora Engagement Policy and offered a timely opportunity for the British High Commission Accra to engage with the diaspora, in support of the new policy.

In 2023, Ghana received global recognition as a vibrant and culturally rich destination. The Evening Standard named Accra “the hottest new destination for London creatives”, as well as The Art Newspaper listing it as one of the “world’s great art destinations”.

British-Ghanaians witnessed phenomenal achievements last year including popular musician Stormzy, who become the first British man to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue.

Flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, British Airways also responded to the growing demand for travel to Ghana by introducing new routes, operating three times weekly from London Gatwick to Accra Kotoka, reflecting the growing interest in the country. These new flights also featured the work of famous British-Ghanaian designer, Oswald Boateng, who designed the new British Airways uniform, the first re-design in almost 20 years.

Hosted by popular British-Ghanaian Actress Ama K Abebrese, and TV Presenter and Broadcaster, David Alorka, the night was an immersive, networking event focused around 3 pillars: culture, food, and connections – showcasing some of the best of British-Ghanaian talent. Akwasi Brenya-Mensa, Chef Patron at Tatale, a contemporary pan-African dining concept in London, made an array of British-Ghanaian dishes. There was also an exhibition of British-Ghanaian businesses including Enroute 54, a cultural and sustainable travel agency and Tayp, a new social platform centred around 90-seconds voice notes. The Compozers, a British-Ghanaian band who recently sold out the Royal Albert Hall in November 2023 to commemorate ten years of performing authentic, original live music, provided live entertainment to guests in attendance.

Speaking at the event, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson said: It is truly a pleasure to host the High Commission’s second UK-Ghana Diaspora Mixer. 2023 was phenomenal for Ghana and this year’s Beyond the Return festivities again emphasise Ghana is the place to be in December.

Tonight, we celebrate the British-Ghanaian diaspora and the impact they bring across business, tourism, and the creative sectors. We congratulate the Government of Ghana on the adoption of their first Diaspora Engagement Policy. The connections between the people of the UK and the people of Ghana are precious, they create the unique bond between our countries and benefit communities on both sides. As we dive into 2024, through tonight’s event, I want to emphasise the importance of those people-to-people connections and the UK Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening these links, working with Government of Ghana and with our brilliant, diverse diaspora community.

The keynote speaker, Akwasi Awua Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, underlined the importance of the Diaspora in his address. He said: The Diaspora of any nation represents a reservoir of significant assets – capital, diverse skills, and a global spotlight. When harnessed, these assets possess the potential to elevate a nation.

Speaking about the just launched Diaspora Engagement Policy he noted: The Policy is building on the efforts of the government to boost its relationship with the diaspora and motivate them to remit their resources. In essence, now when you come to Ghana there is a system to engage with Ghana and a policy to assist your endeavours.

This year’s mixer was a vibrant celebration, attended by some public figures including Bell Ribeiro-Addy – the MP for Streatham, DJ and Producer, Juls and Rapper and Actor, Michael Dapaah amongst others. Organisations and government agencies were also well represented, setting the platform for great connections, networking and future collaborations. It further underscored the impact of the UK-Ghana Diaspora on Ghana’s socioeconomic development and the substantial contribution of British-Ghanaians in enriching our mutually beneficial partnerships.

