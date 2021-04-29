The British Council Ghana has announced the sudden death of their Country Director, Alan Rutt.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the British Council, said Mr Rutt died suddenly over the weekend.

According to the Council, its staff are “completely devastated” by the news of their bosses passing.

“Alan Rutt was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, a highly-respected colleague and friend. He will be intensely missed here in Ghana and by friends and colleagues around the world,” the Council eulogised him.

It said “As a mark of respect we will be closing our offices on Friday 30 April and will not reopen until Tuesday, May 4.”

The British Council Ghana says as a result of the sad news, it will be closing its offices from April 30, till May 4, as a sign of honour and respect to their formal boss.

Meanwhile, the Council has set up an online book of condolence where messages will be shared to Alan’s family with the hope of consoling them and honouring the memory of the late Country Director.