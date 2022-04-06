British Airways has cancelled 78 flights scheduled to depart from Heathrow Airport today, in part due to continued high levels of staff absence.

However, the airline had previously given notice it was axing many of the flights following a decision to reduce its schedule until the end of May.

Passengers have faced disruption ahead of Easter, the first holiday since the end of Covid travel restrictions.

BA withdrew six flights on Tuesday, having cancelled 62 on Monday.

Thousands of holidaymakers have seen their Easter getaways delayed or cancelled because airlines and airports do not have enough staff to meet the recovery in demand.

Covid-related absences are compounding staff shortages at airports and airlines and the industry is struggling to recruit staff after thousands of jobs were lost and many workers left during the pandemic.

It’s led to long delays at security and check-in at some airports, with travellers complaining of “chaos”.

EasyJet has said its staff absences were double their normal levels due to Covid.