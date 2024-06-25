Global investment in upstream oil and gas is set to reach $570 billion in 2024, showing a 7% rise compared to 2023 expenditure. Of this, 33% is expected to be directed towards frontier fields, presenting a strategic opportunity for undeveloped oil and gas markets in Africa. With lack of investment representing one of the biggest challenges to project development across the continent, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) will host a networking reception on July 11 in London – Europe’s financial capital. Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane from 17:00 to 21:00, the reception bridges the gap between European financiers and African energy projects, promoting synergies, deals and future collaborations.

Despite holding some of the largest untapped oil and gas resources worldwide, Africa is faced with an energy crisis, with 600 million people currently living without access to electricity and 900 million people without access to clean cooking solutions. The African Development Bank estimates that to address this crisis, the continent requires between $40 billion and $70 billion in annual investment. Presently, Africa receives on average $35 billion in global financing for fossil fuels and clean energy projects, with merely 5% of global energy investment directed towards the continent. This showcases a clear investment gap and a strategic opportunity for European funders and project developers.

With over 125 billion barrels of proven crude oil, 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and abundant opportunities in solar, wind and geothermal, Africa continues to attract investment from some of the world’s biggest players. The continent’s greenfield upstream spending, for example, is projected to reach $37 billion by 2025 and $50 billion by 2050, with companies eager to unlock the full potential of undeveloped oil and gas. Specifically, a strong slate of London-based oil and gas firms are driving a wave of project developments across the continent.

These include energy major bp, who is developing Senegal and Mauritania’s inaugural LNG project – the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) facility – and Mozambique’s Coral Sul FLNG project. GTA is on track for first production in 2024 while bp delivered first gas from Coral Sul in 2022, marking the first LNG cargo for the country. Additionally, energy major Shell is making strides towards opening up the Orange Basin in Namibia. The company’s Graff-1 discovery in 2022 was play-opening and Shell has made an additional five discoveries since then. The company is investing 25% of its deepwater exploration budget in the country this year.

Additionally, independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco inaugurated the $50 million Batanga LPG plant in 2023 and is developing the $1 billion Cap Lopez LNG terminal in Gabon. The company is also investing in shallow-water and marginal assets across the continent, acquiring Eni’s core assets in the Republic of the Congo in June 2023 for $300 million. Oil and gas company Tullow Oil anticipated commercial oil production in Kenya in 2028 while transitional energy company Chariot oil and gas recently signed a gas commercialization agreement with Vivo Energy in Morocco. These developments – all led by London-based companies – represent just some of the many underway across the continent.

The AEC Reception builds on these deals to promote new investment in African energy. Taking place in London – both Europe’s financial capital and its biggest stock market – the reception is all about connecting companies to opportunities. The total value of companies listed on the London Stock Market reached $2.18 trillion in June 2024, highlighting a commercial and strategic opportunity for the reception and African energy projects.

The AEC London Reception takes place ahead of the continent’s largest energy event, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference, scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town. Under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, the event unites global investors and technology providers with African energy projects, with discussions tailored around unlocking high returns and generating mutually beneficial opportunities. Participants at the AEC’s London Reception have the chance to gain exclusive insight into AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 while engaging with a suite of African stakeholders.

This year’s AEW: Invest in African Energy will host the African Energy Finance Summit – a platform that galvanizes financial support for African energy projects, while promoting deal-signing and partnerships. Hosted in partnership with multilateral financial institution the African Export-Import Bank and global market intelligence firm S&P Global Commodity Insights, the summit brings capital to Africa with the aim of making energy poverty history by 2030.

